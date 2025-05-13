Livvy Dunne Takes in Latest Paul Skenes Start at Citi Field Alongside Fellow Models
The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered another tough loss in a season full of them on Monday night, getting walked-off 4-3 by the New York Mets at Citi Field.
The Pirates had tied the game in the top of the ninth before giving it up in the bottom half. Pete Alonso won the game with a sacrifice fly off David Bednar.
Pittsburgh is now 14-28 and in last place in the National League Central while New York is 27-15 and in first place in the National League East.
Pirates' ace Paul Skenes pitched well in his no-decision, giving up just one earned run on six hits and three walks over six innings. He also struck out six, putting his ERA at 2.63 for the year. He's struck out 53 batters in 54.2 innings. The 22-year-old is one of the best pitchers in baseball, having finished third in the National League Cy Young voting last season.
Skenes wasn't the only star on the field, as his superstar girlfriend Livvy Dunne was in attendance, and on-field pre-game. Dunne, a former National Champion gymnast at LSU, is a social media influencer, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and she stars in commercials for Vuori.
Some of her SI model teammates were also there as Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra each threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The SI Swimsuit Edition comes out this week.
Kostek is the girlfriend of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. She is a former cover model of the Swimsuit edition. She is a former cheerleader for the New England Patriots and has done television for E!.
Thuamann got famous on YouTube originally while Xandra is a professional DJ.
The Pirates and Mets will play again on Tuesday night.
