Longtime Arizona Diamondbacks Shortstop Announces Retirement From MLB
After over a decade in the big leagues, Nick Ahmed has decided to hang up his cleats for good.
The 35-year-old shortstop went on Sports Spectrum's "Get in the Game" podcast Thursday to announce his retirement from baseball. While he spent the majority of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ahmed last appeared in an MLB game as a member of the Texas Rangers, before they released him on May 5.
"It was the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life, for sure," Ahmed said. "To lay down the game and playing it, something that I've down since I was a little kid, my first love, it was something that I've enjoyed almost more than anything – besides my faith and family – in life. The game has given me so much, I have so much to be thankful for from it, but now it's time to move on, move on to the next chapter in life, embrace that journey."
Ahmed proceeded to thank God, his wife Amanda, his kids, his parents, his brothers, his coaches, his fans and the organizations he played for.
The Atlanta Braves picked Ahmed out of UConn in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft, then traded him to the Diamondbacks as part of the 2013 Justin Upton blockbuster.
Ahmed made his major league debut in 2014, marking the start of a 10-year stint on the Diamondbacks' roster. His career peaked in 2018 and 2019, when he won back-to-back Gold Gloves while averaging 18 home runs, 76 RBIs and a 3.9 WAR per season.
The veteran infielder was the first player in Diamondbacks history to play 10 seasons with the club, but he got released in September 2023 – just before Arizona's surprise run to the World Series. He did an NL West tour in 2024, bouncing around between the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, before joining the Rangers in 2025.
Ahmed went hitless in his nine big league at-bats this season. From 2021 on, he hit .219 with a .592 OPS across 294 games of action.
For his career, Ahmed was a .233 hitter with a .656 OPS, racking up 726 hits, 72 home runs, 160 doubles, 25 triples, 44 stolen bases, 227 walks and an 11.2 WAR. He ranks third among all MLB shortstops with 75 defensive runs saved since 2014, behind only Andrelton Simmons and Trevor Story.
Ahmed ranks sixth in D-backs history in games played, on top of standing alone as the franchise's all-time defensive WAR leader.
