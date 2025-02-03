Los Angeles Angeles Fireballer Appears Set to Win Closer's Battle This Spring
Los Angeles Angels fireballer Ben Joyce appears locked in as the team's closer heading into 2025, per MLB.com.
The Angels still seem likely to add a reliever or two via free agency, but as of now flamethrower Ben Joyce appears likely to be the club’s top reliever and closer after his breakout year
The 24-year-old Joyce was selected by the Angels in the third round of the 2022 draft out of the University of Tennessee and made his debut in 2023.
Regularly topping 100 MPH, Joyce went 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in 2024. In 31 games, he had four saves, striking out 33 batters in 34.2 innings.
The Angels finished in last place in the American League West, but thanks to signings of Travis d'Arnaud, Kyle Hendricks, Scott Kingery, Yusei Kikuchi and Tim Anderson, they are hoping for better fortunes in 2025.
Furthermore, the Halos traded for slugging outfielder Jorge Soler.
Lifetime, Joyce is 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA. He's thrown just 44.2 innings in the major leagues, so he'll hope he can stay healthy and absorb a bigger workload this season.
Beyond him, there are still questions about the Angels 'pen as we get ready for spring training.
Sam Bachman, Brock Burke, Kelvin Caceras, Hans Crouse, Jack Dashwood, Garrett McDaniels, Victor Mederos, Jose Quijada and Chase Silseth are all relief options currently on the 40-man roster.
The Angels will report to Tempe, Ariz. for spring training in just over one week. The regular season is set to open on March 27.
