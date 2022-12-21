Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury

The Los Angeles Angels added another bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $17 million contract with free agent Brandon Drury. After signing Drury, here's a look at the Angels' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Angels have had a fairly active off-season, acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder Gio Urshela and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Now, they add a 2022 National League Silver Slugger in Drury.

Drury is a utility player, and the Angels have an opening at second base. It will be interesting to see how manager Phil Nevil lines up his club. Some think Gio Urshela could get a crack at being the club's primary shortstop. If he isn't, he could split time at first base with Jared Walsh, with Andrew Velazquez and Luis Rengifo seeing time at short.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Angels, as of Dec. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Max Stassi .180/.267/.571

1B Jared Walsh .215/.269/.642

2B Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

3B Anthony Rendon .229/.326/.706

SS Gio Urshela .285/.338/.767

LF Taylor Ward .281/.360/.833

CF Mike Trout .283/.369/.999

DH Shohei Ohtani .273/.356/.875

RF Hunter Renfroe .255/.315/.807

There's no telling how Phil Nevin will line up his team, and the Angels could still add more to their roster before the start of spring training.

