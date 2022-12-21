Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury
The Los Angeles Angels added to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Brandon Drury on a two-year, $17 million contract.
The Angels have had a fairly active off-season, acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder Gio Urshela and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Now, they add a 2022 National League Silver Slugger in Drury.
Drury is a utility player, and the Angels have an opening at second base. It will be interesting to see how manager Phil Nevil lines up his club. Some think Gio Urshela could get a crack at being the club's primary shortstop. If he isn't, he could split time at first base with Jared Walsh, with Andrew Velazquez and Luis Rengifo seeing time at short.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Angels, as of Dec. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Max Stassi .180/.267/.571
1B Jared Walsh .215/.269/.642
2B Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813
3B Anthony Rendon .229/.326/.706
SS Gio Urshela .285/.338/.767
LF Taylor Ward .281/.360/.833
CF Mike Trout .283/.369/.999
DH Shohei Ohtani .273/.356/.875
RF Hunter Renfroe .255/.315/.807
There's no telling how Phil Nevin will line up his team, and the Angels could still add more to their roster before the start of spring training.
