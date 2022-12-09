New York Mets' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Brandon Nimmo

The New York Mets re-signed Brandon Nimmo, agreeing to terms with the outfielder on an eight-year, $162 million contract Thursday.

With Nimmo returning to the club, the Mets' lineup should look very similar to the way it did a season ago, when the club won 101 games, tying for the best record in the National League East with the Atlanta Braves.

The only significant change coming to the Mets' lineup could be a difference at catcher. Francisco Alvarez is the no. 1 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospects rankings. Alvarez got a cup of coffee in the big leagues last season, and could be primed to take over the position in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Mets, as of Dec. 9, featuring 2022 slash lines:

1) CF Brandon Nimmo .274/.367/.800

2) RF Starling Marte .292/.347/.815

3) SS Francisco Lindor .270/.339/.788

4) 1B Pete Alonso .271/.352/.870

5) 2B Jeff McNeil .326/.382/.836

6) LF Mark Canha .266/.367/.770

7) DH Daniel Vogelbach .255/.393/.830

8) 3B Eduardo Escobar .240/.295/.725

9) C Francisco Alvarez .167/.286/.786 (14 career plate appearances)

