San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash Tuesday night, agreeing to terms with free agent Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million contract.
The news comes just days after the club failed to sign free agent Aaron Judge, who returned to the New York Yankees on a nine-year contract.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Giants, as of Dec. 13, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Joey Bart .215/.296/.660
1B J.D. Davis .248/.340/.758
2B Thairo Estrada .260/.322/.722
3B Wilmer Flores .229/.316/.710
SS Carlos Correa .291/.366/.834
LF Joc Pederson .274/.353/.874
CF Mike Yastrzemski .214/.305/.697
RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.736
DH Tommy La Stella .239/.282/.632
Of course, Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been known to platoon a number of players to create favorable lefty-righty and righty-lefty matchups for his hitters, so expect this lineup to change quite a bit.
