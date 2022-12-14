San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa

The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash Tuesday night, agreeing to terms with free agent Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million contract. After adding Correa, here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The news comes just days after the club failed to sign free agent Aaron Judge, who returned to the New York Yankees on a nine-year contract.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Giants, as of Dec. 13, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Joey Bart .215/.296/.660

1B J.D. Davis .248/.340/.758

2B Thairo Estrada .260/.322/.722

3B Wilmer Flores .229/.316/.710

SS Carlos Correa .291/.366/.834

LF Joc Pederson .274/.353/.874

CF Mike Yastrzemski .214/.305/.697

RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.736

DH Tommy La Stella .239/.282/.632

Of course, Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been known to platoon a number of players to create favorable lefty-righty and righty-lefty matchups for his hitters, so expect this lineup to change quite a bit.

