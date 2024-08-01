Update: Angels Star Mike Trout Needs Surgery Yet Again
UPDATE: 6:05 p.m. ET: Trout says he needs another surgery on his meniscus. The second this year. He posted that statement on social media:
The Los Angeles Angels, already mired in a dreadful season that has them fourth in the American League West, just got even worse news.
Superstar outfielder Mike Trout is out for the season, unable to recover in time from a knee injury that has plagued him most of the year. Trout had surgery on his knee earlier in the year and recently experienced a setback while on a rehab assignment.
Per Brandon Deutsch of the Sporting Tribune on social media:
Angels GM Perry Minasian says Mike Trout is out for the season #Angels #RepTheHalo
He'll end the season having played just 29 games. Before getting hurt, he was putting up a productive season, hitting 10 homers in the season's first month. He hit .220 with a .325 on-base percentage.
Unfortunately, injuries are the new reality for Trout. The 32-year-old has many years left to play if he wants to, but he's missed significant time for each of the last four years. He played in only 36 games in 2021, 119 in 2022, 82 in 2023 and 29 this year.
A lifetime .299 hitter, Trout is one of the best players we've ever seen. He's an 11-time All-Star, a 3-time MVP and a nine-time Silver Slugger. He's a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer. It's just a question of what the back-half of his career looks like.
The Angels are mired in a rebuild and if they are going to get out of it any time soon, they need Trout at full strength for a prolonged period of time.
