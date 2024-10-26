Los Angeles Dodgers Broadcaster, Former ESPN Personality Reveals Cancer Battle
On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series thanks to a walk-off grand slam from former MVP Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers are seeking their second World Series title since the 2020 season and are now three wins away.
The game was one of the best baseball games in recent memory, with Freeman's grand slam coming with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning.
However, the game wasn't as special as it could have been for Dodgers fans because longtime broadcaster Charley Steiner wasn't in the radio booth to call it. The popular figure, who has called Dodgers games since 2005, missed the entire season because of health issues.
Thanks to a column from Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, we now know those health issues were multiple myeloma blood cancer.
Obviously speaking, it's horrible to think about what Steiner has gone through. However, the positive news is that Steiner also revealed he's in remission and hopes to be back next season for the Dodgers.
“Remember when the Dodger fans would always say, ‘Wait till next year?’” Steiner added. “That’s me. That’s going to be my time. Next year.”
In addition to working with the Dodgers, Steiner was a famed ESPN personality earlier in his career. He was known for his sense of humor and was also prominently featured in the "This is SportsCenter" commercial series.
Game 2 of the World Series begins on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 8:08 p.m. ET.
