Los Angeles Dodgers, Manager Dave Roberts Reportedly Agree to Record-Breaking Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed manager Dave Roberts to a record-breaking contract extension, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday afternoon.
Roberts' current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. This new contract, per Heyman, will keep him with the Dodgers through 2028.
Heyman reported that Roberts will get paid at a record rate, meaning his annual salary will come in above $8 million a year.
The deal will be officially announced within the next day or two, according to Heyman.
Roberts owns an 851-506 record since taking over as Los Angeles' skipper in 2016. That gives him an average record of 102-60 over the past nine seasons.
The Dodgers snapped a 32-year World Series drought in 2020, although that came at the end of a COVID-shortened season. Roberts guided the club to another title in 2024, beating the New York Yankees in five games.
The 52-year-old Roberts has eight NL West crowns and four NL pennants on his resume.
Roberts and the Dodgers will start their regular season with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs over in Tokyo on March 18 and 19. With the team scheduled to head out in the coming days, it would make sense for Roberts' extension to be formalized before then.
