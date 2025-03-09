Miami Marlins' Clayton McCullough Disputes Reports of Sandy Alcántara's Innings Limit
Sandy Alcántara is returning to the Miami Marlins' rotation after missing the entire 2024 campaign, hoping to resume his inning-eating ways right off the bat.
Alcántara underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2023, one year after he won NL Cy Young. The Marlins pegged the righty as their Opening Day starter for 2025, tossing him into the deep end 17 months after his elbow procedure.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that Alcántara would be on an innings limit to open the 2025 regular season, though, keeping him fresh for a potential trade deadline move.
But in an interview on the Marlins Radio Network on Sunday, first-year manager Clayton McCullough disputed Passan's report.
"As we sit here right now, no innings limit on Sandy," McCullough said. "We expect Sandy to be able to go deep into games for us, like he has – this guy's been a workhorse for a lot of years – and he's prepared himself to be able to do that."
Alcántara has tossed 5.2 innings across his three spring training outings so far, giving up three hits, two walks and zero runs with five strikeouts.
The 29-year-old right-hander boasts a 3.32 ERA and 1.157 WHIP for his career, making All-Star appearances in 2019 and 2022 and winning NL Cy Young in 2022. Even though he missed the final month of 2023 with the elbow injury that would lead to his surgery, Alcántara still managed to lead all NL pitchers in innings between 2019 and 2023.
Alcántara carries the largest salary on Miami's 2025 payroll at $17.3 million. He will make the same amount in 2026, all while holding a $21 million club option for 2027.
