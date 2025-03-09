Fastball

Miami Marlins' Clayton McCullough Disputes Reports of Sandy Alcántara's Innings Limit

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported last week that Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara would be on an innings limit to open 2025, but manager Clayton McCullough said that wouldn't be the case.

Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sandy Alcántara is returning to the Miami Marlins' rotation after missing the entire 2024 campaign, hoping to resume his inning-eating ways right off the bat.

Alcántara underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2023, one year after he won NL Cy Young. The Marlins pegged the righty as their Opening Day starter for 2025, tossing him into the deep end 17 months after his elbow procedure.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that Alcántara would be on an innings limit to open the 2025 regular season, though, keeping him fresh for a potential trade deadline move.

But in an interview on the Marlins Radio Network on Sunday, first-year manager Clayton McCullough disputed Passan's report.

"As we sit here right now, no innings limit on Sandy," McCullough said. "We expect Sandy to be able to go deep into games for us, like he has – this guy's been a workhorse for a lot of years – and he's prepared himself to be able to do that."

Alcántara has tossed 5.2 innings across his three spring training outings so far, giving up three hits, two walks and zero runs with five strikeouts.

The 29-year-old right-hander boasts a 3.32 ERA and 1.157 WHIP for his career, making All-Star appearances in 2019 and 2022 and winning NL Cy Young in 2022. Even though he missed the final month of 2023 with the elbow injury that would lead to his surgery, Alcántara still managed to lead all NL pitchers in innings between 2019 and 2023.

Alcántara carries the largest salary on Miami's 2025 payroll at $17.3 million. He will make the same amount in 2026, all while holding a $21 million club option for 2027.

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

