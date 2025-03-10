MLB Players Want Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Closing Out a Game 7
Opening Day is still a few weeks away, but it's never too early to start talking October baseball.
MLB.com's Brian Murphy published an article Sunday sorting through the responses from over 100 players when they were asked which pitcher they would want on the mound to get the final out of a Game 7. Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase came in first, earning four times as many votes as the second-place finisher.
Athletics closer Mason Miller, St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole and Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal rounded out the top five. Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Boston Red Sox starter Walker Buehler were honorable mentions, while 16 other players received multiple votes.
Clase checks out as the top pick, considering he just became the first reliever in 16 years to be named a Cy Young finalist. He went 4-2 with a 0.61 ERA, 0.659 WHIP and 4.4 WAR in 2024, leading MLB in saves for the third season in a row.
The Guardians went 82-0 last regular season when carrying a lead into the ninth inning, thanks in large part to Clase's dominance out of the bullpen.
At the same time, Clase gave up 11 hits, eight earned runs and three home runs in his five playoff outings between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 last fall. Then again, he closed out the winner-takes-all Game 5 of the ALDS with a perfect six-out save against the Tigers, and Cleveland is still 7-4 when Clase takes the mound in the postseason.
The 157 saves and 297 appearances Clase boasts since the start of 2021 are the most by any pitcher in that span, while his 1.62 ERA and 0.874 WHIP are the lowest.
Related MLB Stories
- VAUGHN ADMITS HGH USE: Nearly two decades after he was mentioned in the Mitchell Report, former Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn admitted to using human growth hormone. CLICK HERE
- PHAM LEAVES WITH HIP ISSUE: Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was removed from Sunday's spring training game due to left hip tightness. CLICK HERE
- SANDY NOT ON INNINGS LIMIT: Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said ace Sandy Alcántara has a full green light entering 2025, in spite of ESPN's recent report to the contrary. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.