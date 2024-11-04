Los Angeles Dodgers' Joe Kelly Keeps Roasting New York Yankees After World Series Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been World Series champions for a few days now, but they aren't done taking the New York Yankees to task.
Los Angeles defeated New York in five games, coming back from a five-run deficit in Game 5 to seal the deal. They were able to chip away at that gap due to the Yankees' questionable fundamentals and constant mistakes in the field, which have now been picked apart by every last baseball fan and pundit on the internet.
Veteran relief pitcher Joe Kelly, who missed the entire 2024 postseason with a shoulder injury, continued to rub salt in New York's wounds on Monday's episode of the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast.
"It was just a mismatch from the get-go," Kelly said. "If we had a playoff re-ranking, they might be ranked the 8th or 9th-best playoff team."
Kelly didn't stop there, either, deciding to dive straight into specifics when it came to who he believed was a better team than the Yankees.
"You're putting the Padres ahead of them, you're putting the Phillies ahead of them, you're putting the Mets ahead of them, you're putting the Braves ahead of them," Kelly said. "The Guardians played like crap, but the Guardians played better D, better baseball all around."
Kelly went as far as saying that the Dodgers knew they wouldn't have to do anything out of the ordinary to emerge as World Series champions. Instead, the plan was to simply get every superstar and platoon player to play hard and pay attention to the scouting reports.
The 36-year-old right-hander now has two World Series rings in his career, previously winning one with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Los Angeles was on the losing end of that Fall Classic, and Kelly wasn't afraid to compare the 2018 Dodgers to the 2024 Yankees.
"It was just a complete mismatch, and it was kinda the same feeling from 2018, when we had to go play the Dodgers," Kelly said. "The Red Sox were just the way better team."
Kelly went 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA, 1.469 WHIP, 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.4 WAR in 2024. Over the course of his 13-year MLB career – which spans stints with the Dodgers, Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox – Kelly is 54-38 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.368 WHIP, 767 strikeouts and a 5.4 WAR.
As of Monday, Kelly will become a free agent. It remains to be seen if he will return to Los Angeles for a sixth season, if he will have to settle down elsewhere, or if his time in the big leagues is done.
