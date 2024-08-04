Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly "Concerned" With Future Hall of Famer
Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw is reportedly drawing worries from member's of the Dodgers leadership team, according to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
The Dodgers are privately concerned about Clayton Kershaw, who was rocked in his second start against the Padres, lasting just 3 ⅔ innings and for the first time in his career, failed to strike out a batter. It ends his record 423-game streak with at least one strikeout, the longest streak since the mound was moved to 60-feet-6 inches in 1893.
Kershaw, who averaged less than 90 mph on the gun, generated only two swings-and-misses.
Kershaw has missed most of the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery and just returned in July, making two starts thus far. He's got a 5.87 ERA after that clunker against San Diego.
Whether or not the Dodgers are worried, they need Kershaw to help them get to the finish line this season. They've dealt with massive injury attrition in their rotation this year with Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May all missing all or most of the season. Furthermore, youngster Bobby Miller is currently sidelined with an issue and Tyler Glasnow has been on the injured list recently.
One of the most decorated pitchers of the 21st century, Kershaw is 210-93 lifetime with a 2.49 ERA. A 10-time All-Star, he has also won three Cy Young Award's and five ERA titles. In addition, he's won an MVP and helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.
The Dodgers are 4.5 games up in the National League West entering play on Sunday.
