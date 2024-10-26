Freddie Freeman Gave Heartfelt Reaction to Incredible Walk-Off Grand Slam on Friday
The Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, winning 6-3 in 10 innings.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the tenth, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs off Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes. The Yankees had intentionally walked Mookie Betts directly in front of Freeman in order to load the bases.
Freeman has been a shell of himself in this postseason because of ankle issues, but he delivered in the biggest of ways on Friday. With the win, the Dodgers are now three wins away from their first World Series title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
After the game, Freeman gave a heartfelt reaction to the moment in an on-field interview with Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.
Per @MLBONFOX on social media:
"[My dad] has been there since I was a little boy, throwing batting practice to me every day. This isn't my moment, it's his moment." @FreddieFreeman5 joins @Ken_Rosenthal after his walk-off grand slam in Game 1 for the @Dodgers!
Freeman also thanked the crowd for their support as his son battled health issues during the second half of the season. Having also won a World Series with the 2021 Atlanta Braves, Freeman is going for his second career title.
Game 2 of the series will be played on Saturday night in Los Angeles with first pitch coming at 8:08 p.m. ET. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for LA against Carlos Rodon for the Yankees.
