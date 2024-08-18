Los Angeles Dodgers Star Sets Team Record With Big Game Saturday
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night but that didn't stop Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani from setting yet another team record.
Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk. He also stole two bases and scored two runs.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most single season games of at least 1 home run and 2 stolen bases in @Dodgers franchise history:
8- Shohei Ohtani (2024 via his effort in a loss vs STL on Saturday)
7- Kirk Gibson (1988)
6- Davey Lopes (1979)
6- Shawn Green (2001)
5- Jimmy Sheckard (1903)
5- Raul Mondesi (1999)
Ohtani, who is the presumptive MVP in the National League, is putting together one of the best seasons we've ever seen. He now has 38 homers, 87 RBI and 37 stolen bases. He's carrying a .990 OPS and is doing all this after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract in the offseason.
Ohtani is the driving force in a Dodgers lineup that also features Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, proving once again that he's among the most dynamic and dominant players in the sport.
Entering play on Sunday, the Dodgers are in first place in the National League West by 2.0 games over the San Diego Padres. They'll finish out the series with the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon before heading home to take on the reeling Seattle Mariners, who have lost five straight games entering Sunday.
The Mariners will be coming to Los Angeles after a cross-country flight from Pittsburgh.
First pitch in that Monday game will be 10:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.