Los Angeles Dodgers Star Sets Team Record With Big Game Saturday

Most single season games of at least 1 home run and 2 stolen bases in @Dodgers franchise history:

8- Shohei Ohtani (2024 via his effort in a loss vs STL on Saturday)

7- Kirk Gibson (1988)

6- Davey Lopes (1979)

6- Shawn Green (2001)

5- Jimmy Sheckard (1903)

5- Raul Mondesi (1999) pic.twitter.com/sFMJwZ5NU8