Los Angeles Dodgers Star Says World Baseball Classic Games Have More Energy Than World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez made an interesting revelation recently, saying that the energy of the World Series does not compare to the energy of the World Baseball Classic.
He had the conversation with teammate Mookie Betts, saying that the games that the Dominican Republic played vs. Puerto Rico and Venezuela in 2023 were more energetic than any of the World Series games the Dodgers played in 2024.
While every player who plays wants to win a World Series, the World Baseball Classic is starting to gain some real status among players, with players valuing that title as well.
Betts represented Team USA at the World Baseball Classic in 2023, where the Americans were beaten in the final by Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan.
Rosters haven't been announced for the 2026 event yet, but both Betts and Hernandez would seem strong possibilities to make their respective rosters again. Hernandez, 32, is hitting .270 this season with six home runs and 22 RBIs. He's a 10-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Dodgers. A two-time All-Star, he hit .272 with 33 homers and 99 RBI last season as the Dodgers won the World Series over the Yankees in five games.
Betts, 32, is a 12-year veteran of the Boston Red Sox and Dodgers. He's won three World Series titles, an MVP Award and a batting title. He's also a six-time Gold Glover, a seven-time Silver Slugger winner and an eight-time All-Star.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins next March during spring training.