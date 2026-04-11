Lucas Giolito Makes Even More Sense for Astros After Latest Rotation Injury Update

The Houston Astros are already dealing with multiple injuries in their starting rotation just 14 games into the 2026 season. And another hurler could be added to that growing list soon, at least based on initial reports following his latest outing.

Right-handed pitcher Tatsuya Imai retired only one batter in the Astros' game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. The 27-year-old is now traveling back to Houston early, which "typically means there's some kind of injury concern," according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. The Athletic's Chandler Rome reports that Imai will be examined for a "tired arm."

While the Astros haven't made an official injury announcement yet, even the slight possibility of an arm injury for a pitcher is always concerning. And in Houston's case, the team already has starting pitchers Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier on the injured list, as well as closer Josh Hader. If Imai ends up missing any amount of time, the Astros would probably need to make a few calls and consider adding an external option to their pitching staff.

Lucas Giolito could be a perfect fit for the Astros

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) celebrates after Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) robs a home run during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In most other years, if a team lost multiple starters to injury within the first few weeks of the season, they wouldn't have the opportunity to sign an All-Star pitcher in April. But this year, Lucas Giolito fits that bill and remains a free agent still looking for a team to join this season.

The 31-year-old was one of the top available arms as the offseason progressed after making 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year and producing a 3.41 ERA. But, for whatever reason, Giolito hasn't found a team to call home yet in 2026.

The right-hander recently said he's "maintaining a pitch count around 75" right now in the hopes of being able to immediately make an impact for a club if he's signed. That means, in theory, if the Astros signed Giolito, he could be instantly inserted into their rotation and give them roughly five innings in his first appearance. It remains to be seen if Houston will actually consider bringing in an external arm, but that could also depend on the next update provided on Imai.