Lucas Giolito Discusses Perplexing Offseason, How He's Staying Ready to Be Signed

Right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito has had a puzzling experience in free agency since the end of the 2025 season. And now, the 31-year-old has shared his thoughts on his offseason and what he's doing to remain an option for any team that's interested in signing him at some point this year.

During a recent edition of the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast, the 2019 All-Star explained his perspective on why he hasn't been signed yet. "The last few months have been very strange to where, you know, talks seem like they're heating up, and then it's like, 'oh, OK, never mind,'" Giolito said. "I just wanna play for close to what my value is. Everything is based on these models now, right? Everyone uses projections and models and things like that, and my agency does the same thing, so it's like 'all right, cool, give me something that's relatively close to that and let's go and get it.'"

The 6-foot-6 righty also said he's "maintaining a pitch count around 75" right now as he waits to be signed. "I'm happy to do whatever once I get the opportunity to help a team," Giolito said.

Several teams could use a starter like Lucas Giolito right now

Aug 21, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While it seems like Giolito has been in contact with some teams over the last few months, it's somewhat bizarre that he wasn't signed in the offseason, let alone the fact that he's still unsigned in April. The 2012 first-round draft pick posted a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. Although his injury history could be considered a red flag for some teams, it's difficult to imagine the veteran remaining on the market for much longer.

Multiple MLB teams are dealing with starting pitcher injuries early in the season, including the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs. With the regular season already underway, it seems like offering Giolito a short-term deal is a low-risk move for any club looking to add a quality arm to its rotation. In return, Giolito would have the opportunity to prove what he can do on the mound this season and then return to free agency again with renewed value.