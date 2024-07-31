Manny Machado Moving up The Record Books

(Related) Most career multi-homer games among (primary) 3rd basemen in MLB history (1876-):

49- Eddie Mathews

44- Mike Schmidt

41- Machado

40- Chipper Jones

33- Adrian Beltre

32- Vinny Castilla

31- Matt Williams

29- Troy Glaus

28- Mark Reynolds

27- Graig Nettles

27- Ryan…