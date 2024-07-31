Manny Machado Moving up The Record Books
The San Diego Padres are in the thick of the National League playoff race and earned a key victory on Tuesday against National League West division foes the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres were down 5-3 and came back to win 6-5 after a walk-off RBI single from Donovan Solano. The win put San Diego half a game up for the third Wild Card spot in the NL over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Tuesday was also another standout game from the Padres' star third baseman Manny Machado.
Machado had two home runs on Tuesday against the Dodgers. The first was a line drive to center in the bottom of the second that got San Diego on the board. The second was a fly ball to left-center in the bottom of the ninth that pulled the Padres to within one.
Machado not only gave his team some much-needed juice in its comeback efforts — he also moved up some very noteworthy lists.
According to tweets from TSN Statscentre — Machado's two home runs on Tuesday were his 153rd and 154th with San Diego. That puts him at fourth in franchise history in home runs behind Nate Colbert (163), Adrian Gonzalez (161) and Phil Nevin (156).
Machado had his 41st multi-home run game — the third most in MLB history from primary third baseman (also according to TSN Statscentre). Eddie Matthews has the most (49) and Mike Schmidt has the second-most (44).
Machado has a .265 batting average this season with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs. Machado needs 10 more home runs to become the Padres' franchise leader in home runs. Machado has passed 26 home runs in a single season eight times in his career.
