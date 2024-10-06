WATCH: Manny Machado Gives San Diego Padres Multi-Run Lead in NLDS
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles began the latest chapter in their National League West-based rivalry in Game 1 of a National League Divisional Series on Saturday.
The Padres clinched their spot in the NLDS with a 2-0 sweep against the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round while the Dodgers earned the Wild Card bye by being the No. 1 seed in the NL and winning the NL West title.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the start for Los Angeles on Saturday. It was the first postseason start of his career. And whether it was playoff jitters or rust after a six-day layoff, San Diego wasted no time getting to the $325-million man.
Luis Arraez led off the game with a single and advanced to second base on a passed ball and went to third on a wild pitch.
Fernando Tatis Jr. also got on base, and Jurickson Profar was grounded out but was able to bring Arraez home to put the Padres up 1-0.
Then, the franchise's all-time leader in home runs gave San Diego a little bit of insurance.
Manny Machado hit a 398-foot, two-run home run to left-center field to give the Padres a 3-0 lead.
Yamamoto was able to get through the rest of the top of the first without any further damage, but the Dodgers were unable to respond in the bottom half of the first and San Diego maintained its 3-0 lead through one inning.
The Padres will play the first two games in Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles before returning home to San Diego for Game 3 and an if-necessary Game 4 of the NLDS. If San Diego manages to hold on and steal a game in Los Angeles, then the Padres will hold all the momentum for the rest of the series.
