Marcus Semien Puts Together Monster Night For Texas Rangers After Making Poor Personal History
The Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 8-5 on Tuesday night in West Sacramento, Calif.
With the win, the Rangers are 14-9 on the season. They are in first place in the American League West while the loss dropped the Athletics to 10-13. They are in last.
Wyatt Langford put together a big night for Texas, going 3-for-4 with his fifth homer of the season, and Marcus Semien was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and his second home run.
The performance from Semien was nice, considering he had been dropped lower than third in the batting order for the first time since signing with Texas in 2022.
@UnderdogMLB had that information on social media:
Semien, 34, is a 13-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Rangers. He's a career. 254 hitter with 240 homers. A three-time All-Star, he received MVP votes in 2019, 2021 and 2023. He was a critical figure in helping the Rangers win the World Series in that 2023 season.
Always dependable, Semien has played 159 games or more in each of the last six full seasons, and he also played 53 in the COVID-2020 season, which was shortened to 60 games.
The Rangers and A's will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 10:05 p.m. ET.
Prospect Kumar Rocker will start for Texas while lefty JP Sears pitches for the A's.
Rocker has struggled this season, going 1-2 with a 6.38 ERA, while Sears is 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA on the other side.
