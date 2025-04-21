Aaron Judge Doing Things Not Seen Since Barry Bonds In Last 25 Years of Baseball History
Off on Monday, the New York Yankees will resume play on Tuesday as they open up a new series with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
The reigning American League champions, the Yankees are 14-8 and in first place in the American League East. The Guardians are 12-9 and working to repeat as American League Central champions.
Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge is out to another phenomenal start. Even without Juan Soto (free agency) and Giancarlo Stanton (injury) flanking him in the lineup, Judge is hitting .390 with seven homers, 25 RBIs, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases. He's posting an absurd .495 on-base percentage and is doing things not seen since Barry Bonds in baseball history.
Per Paul Hembokides of ESPN on social media:
Aaron Judge owns a 1.214 OPS over his last 162 games dating to April 17, 2024...
1.200+ OPS over 162-game span
(last 25 seasons):
Aaron Judge (2024-25)
Barry Bonds (2000-04)
Sammy Sosa (2001-02)
The defending American League MVP, Judge is a two-time MVP, a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's a career .290 hitter with 322 home runs and has a reasonable chance to hit the 350 mark later this season.
Yankees' prospect Will Warren will take the ball for the team on Tuesday night. He'll enter play with a 1-0 record and a 5.17 ERA. Guardians' ace Tanner Bibee will pitch for Cleveland. He's 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA, struggling in the early going.
First pitch is 6:10 p.m. ET.
