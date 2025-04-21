Spencer Strider Shockingly Goes Back on Injured List For Atlanta Braves
Update, 6:00 p.m. ET: Strider was injured playing catch on Monday, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com:
5:50 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Braves have placed starting pitcher Spencer Strider on the injured list because of a strained right hamstring.
They made the announcement on Monday.
The #Braves today recalled RHP Michael Petersen to Atlanta and placed RHP Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list, backdated to April 18, with a strained right hamstring.
That's very disappointing considering that Strider just re-joined the Braves last week after missing a full year because of Tommy John surgery. He went 5.0 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering just two runs and striking out five.
Now, he'll be sidelined at least two weeks. It's unknown if he'll need a rehab start upon return.
The 26-year-old Strider is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. An All-Star in 2023, he's 32-11 lifetime with a 3.47 ERA. He's struck out 500 batters in just 334.2 innings and led baseball in strikeouts in 2023 with 281.
He finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and fourth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2023.
The Braves have been counting on his return, and the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. to uplift the organization in the wake of a terrible start. At 8-13, the Braves are in last place in the National League East, though they've won three straight.
They'll be back in action on Monday when they host the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET as Erick Fedde (STL) pitches against Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL).
