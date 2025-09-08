Trea Turner's Hamstring Injury Throws Curveball In NL Pennant Race
An emotional roller coaster of a Sunday for Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ended in major concern.
Turner homered in the sixth inning of the Phillies' 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins, which momentarily seemed to spark a comeback bid. But the next inning, he beat out a grounder to shortstop and instantly motioned to the dugout that something was wrong after legging it up the line.
It's a hamstring injury for Turner, who missed six weeks last season with a grade 2 hamstring strain. The shortstop says he will have an MRI on Monday, according to Justin Morris of MLB.com.
Turner's injury hampers Phillies' pursuit of World Series glory
The Phillies entered play on Monday leading the New York Mets by seven games in the National League East. But whether Turner will be able to make it back by the team's first postseason series could impact the entire league.
Assuming Philadelphia can hold onto the division, they're also in good shape for a first-round bye, which they'd gladly take in order to get Turner healthy. If the standings hold, they'll be the two seed and host the winner of the NL West champion (Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres) and third wild-card team (one of those teams or the Mets) in the Division Series.
The Phillies are already without ace Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season. Heading into a playoff series without their leadoff hitter, who was on pace for over 200 hits this season, would be a major setback.
The playoffs are all about survival, and no team the Phillies would face would feel sorry if they were missing Turner. Every team is dealing with injuries, whether players are unavailable or simply banged up from a long season.
The Phillies have a lot to figure out in terms of lineup construction while Turner is out, however long that may be. But the NL pennant race has been wide-open all along, and the odds could swing dramatically depending on whether or not he's ready to go in October.
