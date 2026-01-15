Mariners Sign 17-Year-Old Star Outfielder With 5-Tool Potential

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league last year, but they hit this offseason with the risk that a few important players could leave town in free agency.

Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suárez, and Jorge Polanco hit free agency at the end of the postseason. All three players were crucial to the Mariners success last year.

Naylor was quickly re-signed to a huge deal, but Polanco left for a contract with the New York Mets. Suárez remains in free agency, as of Thursday. The Mariners are going to need to make a move to re-sign or replace Suárez in the coming weeks.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

While there are a lot of eyes on the Mariners big league roster, they have been working behind the scenes to upgrade their farm system. On Thursday, the future got brighter in Seattle.

Juan Rijo is a huge prospect addition for the Mariners

May 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Seattle Mariners logo and MLB Debut logo on the jersey of right fielder Rhylan Thomas (31) during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Baseball reporter Francys Romero reported on Thursday that the Mariners signed top international free agent Juan Rijo to a $1.5 million deal.

"Rijo is considered one of the top talents in the 2025–2026 class, a left-handed hitter with explosive bat speed and power potential," Romero wrote in a post to Twitter/X.

Rijo, 17, is MLB Pipeline's 12th ranked prospect in this year's international free agency class. The teenager has all the tools to be successful in professional baseball, including a huge bat and impressive defense.

Rijo showcases elite power and bat to ball skills for his age. He has a very advanced approach at the plate that has caught the eyes of scouts for years. He's able to generate power to all fields with his left-handed swing.

The young outfielder is going to need to continue filling out his frame to reach his full potential. If he can bulk up to 210 pounds or above, his power should be even more impressive. He should have no issue sticking in the outfield as he makes his way through the minor leagues.

More MLB: Mariners' $66 Million Slugger Linked To Red Sox After Alex Bregman Deal