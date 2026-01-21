Mariners' AL West Rival Listed as Possible Destination for Eugenio Suárez

The Seattle Mariners won 90 games last season and clinched their first American League West title since 2001. They also made it to the ALCS for the first time since then, falling just one game short of the World Series.

They got contributions from players such as Cal Raleigh, Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez. However, Polanco departed for the New York Mets in free agency, and Suarez may not be back in 2026.

Keeping Suarez might be a good play for Seattle, but his market is competitive. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed several teams that make sense for the slugger, and his top choice was the Los Angeles Angels.

Could Angels Lose Suarez To Division Rival?

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Angels have a need for a third baseman that Suárez could fill, unless they are ready to hand the keys to former first-round pick Christian Moore for the entire season," Kelly writes.

"They also need to replace the right-handed power production lost when Taylor Ward was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in November, which Suárez would do and then some."

The Angels have yet to make the postseason since 2014. They could use some power at third base, and they now have an opening thanks to Anthony Rendon's buyout.

Losing Suarez to a division rival would hurt for the Mariners, even if it's the Angels, who likely aren't a contending club. But if they do lose him to the Halos, they have options.

They have prospects Ben Williamson, Colt Emerson and Cole Young who could play at that spot. They also have been in hot pursuit of St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan, who could also be an option at third base thanks to his versatility.

But the Angels have made some shrewd moves this offseason, so a move to sign Suarez might fit the bill of what they're trying to accomplish. It could also mean that the Mariners' hold over the AL West won't be as strong in 2026.

They need to find somebody to replace him if this ultimately happens, so it should be interesting to see what president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto decides to do and if he'll be able to keep Suarez for at least another year.

Having him back would help the Mariners, but they need to make sure to give him their best possible offer if they want him at third base again.

