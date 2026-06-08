Mariners All-Star Looms As MLB Trade Candidate to Watch

We're at the point in the Major League Baseball calendar in which trade talks are going to dominate headlines across the league.

Chatter is growing around the league and we're starting to get a clearer view on who could be contenders — and who could end up selling pieces ahead of the 2026 trade deadline on Aug. 3. Now, there are still two months to go until the big day, but now is the time to look around and see who could be available.

Pitching is always what gets talked about the most ahead of the deadline each year — both starters and relievers. This year, on the starter front, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been the guy obviously talked about the most and that isn't going to stop unless the Tigers publicly say Skubal is staying. Beyond Skubal, Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets is another guy who could go for a haul.

Another All-Star Who Could Be Moved

May 31, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (58) reacts after the third out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

On Sunday, MLB.com's Daniel Kramer threw another intriguing name out there: three-time All-Star starter Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners.

"Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo," Kramer wrote. "Seattle's most seasoned arm has turned things around after going three turns through a piggyback with Bryce Miller, which manifested after Miller's return from the IL gave the club six healthy starters. The Mariners have had extreme trepidation to deal from their rotation in years past and probably will have pause again come July. But if they were to move on from one, Castillo is the clearest, though he does come with a $24.15 million price tag for this year and next."

The Mariners are in a different position than teams like the Tigers and the Mets. Seattle is a contender in the American League. The Mariners are in first place in the American League West at 34-32 and have six legit starters. The Mariners' rotation is so deep that Castillo and Bryce Miller have bounced around in a six-man rotation with one piggybacking off the other out of the bullpen.

If a club is looking for good pitching ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, Castillo is someone who certainly would cost less than someone like Skubal or Peralta. A few teams that should be on the phone with Seattle are the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

All in all, another big-name All-Star for MLB fans to follow.