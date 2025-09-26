Mariners Already Have Eugenio Suárez Successor In Seattle
The Seattle Mariners have quietly been one of the best teams in baseball this year. They have a loaded pitching staff with multiple aces getting hot at the perfect time. Their lineup is stacked, too. Cal Raleigh has been one of the best players in baseball. He has a real chance to walk away with the American League MVP award, despite the huge season from New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
The Mariners were aggressive at the trade deadline, opting to go after stars like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez with the season hanging in the balance. The addition of Naylor makes a lot of sense, as it seems like the Mariners will pursue a potential new contract with the first baseman. But Suárez is set to walk in free agency and the Mariners likely won't go after a new deal.
Fortunately for Seattle, it may already have his successor in Seattle.
Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently shared some high praise for young Mariners infielder Ben Williamson. Johnson suggested Williamson could break out in 2026 as he gets more playing time.
Mariners' next star infielder might already be on the roster
"The Mariners' young third baseman has likely earned himself another shot at the job in 2026. Williamson was slumping, and the Mariners needed offense, hence their trade for Suárez and the demotion of Williamson to Triple-A," Johnson wrote. "But Williamson hit well in Tacoma down the stretch, and Suárez likely won't return to the Mariners next year. Don't be surprised if Williamson is starting at third base on Opening Day for Seattle in 2026."
The Mariners would likely be rolling with Williamson at the hot corner right now if it wasn't for the Suárez trade. Ultimately, that deal ended up being a massive one for the Mariners, but it's only going to be a rental.
Williamson hasn't been great this year, but his potential is beyond solid. He has the chance to be a very impactful bat for years to come if he can improve over the offseason.
The Mariners are seemingly banking on the fact that he takes a big step in the offseason. If Williamson can begin to tap into this potential, the Mariners could have their Suárez successor already on the roster.
