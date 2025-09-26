Fastball

Mariners Already Have Eugenio Suárez Successor In Seattle

Ben Williamson could be the next star at the hot corner for the Mariners...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners have quietly been one of the best teams in baseball this year. They have a loaded pitching staff with multiple aces getting hot at the perfect time. Their lineup is stacked, too. Cal Raleigh has been one of the best players in baseball. He has a real chance to walk away with the American League MVP award, despite the huge season from New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

The Mariners were aggressive at the trade deadline, opting to go after stars like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez with the season hanging in the balance. The addition of Naylor makes a lot of sense, as it seems like the Mariners will pursue a potential new contract with the first baseman. But Suárez is set to walk in free agency and the Mariners likely won't go after a new deal.

Fortunately for Seattle, it may already have his successor in Seattle.

Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently shared some high praise for young Mariners infielder Ben Williamson. Johnson suggested Williamson could break out in 2026 as he gets more playing time.

Mariners' next star infielder might already be on the roster

Seattle Mariners infielder Ben Williamso
Jul 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Ben Williamson (9) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"The Mariners' young third baseman has likely earned himself another shot at the job in 2026. Williamson was slumping, and the Mariners needed offense, hence their trade for Suárez and the demotion of Williamson to Triple-A," Johnson wrote. "But Williamson hit well in Tacoma down the stretch, and Suárez likely won't return to the Mariners next year. Don't be surprised if Williamson is starting at third base on Opening Day for Seattle in 2026."

The Mariners would likely be rolling with Williamson at the hot corner right now if it wasn't for the Suárez trade. Ultimately, that deal ended up being a massive one for the Mariners, but it's only going to be a rental.

Williamson hasn't been great this year, but his potential is beyond solid. He has the chance to be a very impactful bat for years to come if he can improve over the offseason.

The Mariners are seemingly banking on the fact that he takes a big step in the offseason. If Williamson can begin to tap into this potential, the Mariners could have their Suárez successor already on the roster.

More MLB: Bruce Bochy Gets Real Talking About Cal Raleigh's Historic Season

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News