Mariners Slugger Projected To Sign Huge 6-Year, $95 Million Contract
The Seattle Mariners are one of the four teams in baseball to make it to the Championship Series this year. Seattle built its team in a few different ways, adding at the trade deadline, in free agency, and through the draft over the years.
But all these additions have culminated into a team that's a real threat to win the World Series this season.
The Mariners turned it to another gear at the trade deadline when they decided to swing a few big trades for sluggers Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor. Both sluggers are on expiring contracts, so this is a make or break year for Seattle.
Still, the free agency period should be interesting, as the Mariners have a chance to re-sign one, if not both, of these stars.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently projected Naylor to sign for $95 million over six years this offseason, while also noting the Mariners are expected to push hard to re-sign him.
Josh Naylor projected to sign for nearly $100 million this offseason
"At 28 years old, Naylor is one of the younger players in this free-agent class, and he has proven to be a reliable middle-of-the-order run producer over the past few seasons," Reuter wrote. "Expect the Mariners to push hard to keep him around."
This number feels a bit low for a six-year deal with Naylor. The slugger has been excellent with the Mariners this season and is entering free agency in the prime of his career. He's likely going to sign for closer to $20 million a season, which could put him in the six-year, $120 million range or five-year, $100 million range.
The Mariners should be expected to aggressively pursue a reunion, no matter the price.
Naylor was a huge addition at the trade deadline that the Mariners seemingly really wanted on their team. After adding him, he's been better than expected. Pair that with the fact that he's already a fan favorite in Seattle and there's the perfect recipe for a reunion.
The Mariners will likely have to spend close to $100 million to reunite with him, but it should be well worth it given the slugger's production.
More MLB: Mariners Reveal Expected Plan For All-Star Ace Bryan Woo In ALCS