Mariners Announce Shocking Pitching Decision For ALCS Game 1
The Seattle Mariners took a 15 inning thriller from the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday night. It was one of the best postseason matchups in recent league history, but the Mariners came out of the game with some major concerns.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been sitting at home and resting for a few days. Their pitching staff is fully rested and ready to go. Game 1 will see their ace on the mound. But the Mariners aren't in the same boat. In fact, they're in a tough spot with their pitching right now.
In order to take this 15 inning thriller, the Mariners had to use seven pitchers, including three starting pitchers, while throwing for a combined 209 pitches. With that in mind, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, and Logan Gilbert are seemingly unavailable for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Bryan Woo is expected to be available at some point in this series, but Game 1 isn't likely.
Bryce Miller announced as Mariners' ALCS Game 1 starting pitcher
The Mariners recently announced Bryce Miller as the starting pitcher for Game 1, which should come as a shock to many. Miller hasn't been the best pitcher on the Mariners this season and he's now set to start on three days rest. Miller has never thrown on three days rest in his big-league career. Miller will be opposed by Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman.
There was growing speculation that the Mariners would opt to use Game 1 as a bullpen game, but after hitting the bullpen hard in Game 5 of the ALDS, it might be smart to get a little bit of length from Miller before turning the ball over to the bullpen.
Either way, Seattle isn't in a great spot right now. Miller is going to need to be at his best on Sunday or Seattle could be facing a quick one game deficit in the postseason. He's likely on a short leash, with the Mariners bullpen set to back him up for a chunk of the game.
