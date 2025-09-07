Mariners Announce Victor Robles Move After Recent Suspension
The Seattle Mariners find themselves in the middle of a tight battle for the final spot in the American League wild card race. With their woes on the road persisting, the team could use some reinforcements, and on Saturday, they saw one of their veteran outfielders return to the team.
It's no secret that things have been trending in the wrong direction for the Mariners over the past couple of weeks. Their grip on a wild card spot is slipping, and heading into play on Saturday, they held just a 0.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers for the third and final wild card seed in the AL.
When considering their struggles, it's clear that Seattle will take all the help they can get. Ahead of their ongoing game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night, the Mariners announced a roster move involving Victor Robles that will provide their outfield some support.
Mariners reinstate Victor Robles after recent suspension
Robles has missed the majority of the 2025 campaign due to a dislocated shoulder he suffered back in April. During his rehab assignment at Triple-A back in August, Robles picked up a seven-game suspension after throwing his bat at an opposing player after he nearly got hit by an inside pitch.
In his limited action this season, Robles is hitting .263 with no home runs and five RBIs. He proved last year that he can be a difference maker, though, as he hit .328 with four home runs, 26 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 77 games with Seattle.
A 2019 World Series champion with the Washington Nationals, Robles has experience with the sorts of runs that the Mariners are looking to go on. A solid contact hitter who can create havoc on the basepaths and play good defense in the outfield, Robles is the sort of veteran presence that this team is looking for.
After suffering a 4-1 defeat against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, Seattle is desperately looking to get back in the win column on Saturday. They currently hold a 2-0 lead over Atlanta in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run home run from Julio Rodriguez.
