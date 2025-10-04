Blue Jays Star's Injury Status Could Tilt Entire Postseason In Yankees' Favor
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays begin the American League Division Series on Saturday, but in a way, the series began with a play that happened on Sept. 6.
As Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette was dashing home with the game-tying run, a perfect throw from right fielder Cody Bellinger skipped on the wet grass and carried catcher Austin Wells into Bichette's running lane. An awkward, late slide resulted in the two-time All-Star Bichette banging his knee into Wells' shin guard.
Now, nearly a full month later, what was initally hoped to be a minor injury will result in Bichette being unavailable (barring another potential Blue Jays injury) for the biggest series of the year.
Bichette not on Blue Jays' ALDS roster
On Saturday, before Game 1 could begin at 4 p.m. ET, the Blue Jays announced their ALDS roster, and Bichette wasn't a part of it. The Blue Jays are rolling with five infielders: Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Andrés Giménez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Giménez, the three-time Gold Glove second baseman, has been taking over shortstop in Bichette's wake. But no one could replace that bat, as the 27-year-old put up 181 hits and a .311 batting average in 139 games this season. He had a real shot to break the 200-hit barrier, which no hitter wound up doing across the league this year.
No team uses injuries as a valid excuse at this time of year. However, it's hard not to feel as though things are starting to line up in the Yankees' favor in the American League.
New York and Toronto were evenly matched all season, but Bichette was a huge part of the Blue Jays taking the upper hand in the season series. He hit .281 with a .500 slugging percentage in nine games against the Yankees this year.
He's also not the only notable Blue Jay missing the series due to an injury suffered in September. Starting pitchers Chris Bassitt and José Berríos also won't be available unless another injury leads to their unforeseen inclusion on the roster.
Plus, if the Yankees get through, they'll either have home-field advantage over the Detroit Tigers, who may have exhausted ace Tarik Skubal by next week, or they'll go on the road to face a Seattle Mariners team that would be feeling the pressure of chasing its first World Series appearance in franchise history.
A year after winning their first pennant since 2009, and only two days after staving off elimination, the Yankees suddenly look to be in strong position to go back-to-back
More MLB: Padres Hurler Flames Umpire For Series-Altering Call In Final Days Before ABS