Mariners Could Cut Ties With Two-Time All-Star Via Trade: Insider
The Seattle Mariners know they have to make some bold moves this winter.
Not only are the Mariners still recovering from the heartbreak of losing their first two pennant-clinching games in franchise history, but they have some major talent hitting the open market. That almost guarantees the roster will look significantly different next season, but perhaps they'll shake things up even more.
As Seattle weighs its decisions on whether to bring back big-name free agents like Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor, one team insider also believes that a blockbuster trade could be on the table.
Will Mariners consider Randy Arozarena trade?
On Wednesday, Mariners beat reporter Daniel Kramer of MLB.com suggested that Seattle could consider trading two-time All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena this winter, due to a rising price tag and impending free agency.
"There are at least two players worth keeping tabs on this winter who might be moved: starting pitcher Luis Castillo and left fielder Randy Arozarena," Kramer wrote. "To be sure, the Mariners admire both players and dealing them away would force the club to back-fill their spots from outside the organization. But they are also among the club's most costly.
"Arozarena is expected to see a significant salary spike in arbitration after an All-Star nod, probably in the $18 million range, per MLB Trade Rumors."
While Castillo's name has been littered throughout trade rumor circles for years now, an Arozarena trade is a fairly novel concept. It's only been 15 months since Seattle traded for him in a deadline deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, and as Kramer notes, he was named an All-Star for his strong offensive campaign.
However, Arozarena shrank in the postseason this year, eventually being moved out of the leadoff spot in a do-or-die scenario. He batted .188 with a .271 slugging percentage in his 12 playoff games this year -- a far cry from his record-setting postseason success during his Tampa days.
His defense in left field has also regressed sharply year over year, and if the Mariners aren't planning to extend him beyond next year (his age-31 season), it might be wise to cut bait.
That assumes, however, that some team out there is interested in trading for Arozarena, which might not be a foregone conclusion, considering all the factors enumerated above.
