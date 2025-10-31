Mariners Could Move On From Two Veteran Relievers This Offseason
"The Seattle Mariners’ 2025 season has officially come to an end after falling just short against the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling seven-game American League Championship Series.
Now, as the offseason begins, the Mariners face several difficult roster decisions that could shape their path toward another postseason push in 2026.
Three major free agents — Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suárez, and Jorge Polanco — headline Seattle’s offseason storyline. But beyond those names, the front office will also need to evaluate players who could be non-tendered and allowed to hit free agency.
In his recent offseason breakdown, Daniel Kremer of MLB.com listed two veteran relievers who could be on the bubble.
Mariners Could Shake Up Their Bullpen To Stay Competitive In 2026
“Fellow reliever Gregory Santos is another interesting case, given that he’s eligible for the first time this offseason but has pitched in just 16 games over the past two years,” Kremer wrote. “Then there’s Trent Thornton, who’s been a great clubhouse presence but is recovering from a torn right Achilles and will miss a portion of 2026. He earned $2 million last year in his second season of eligibility.”
The Mariners had one of the best bullpens in baseball in 2025, anchored by closer Andrés Muñoz, but with limited payroll flexibility and major free agents to consider, Seattle may need to trim costs. Non-tendering Santos and Thornton would save money that could go toward retaining Naylor or upgrading other areas of the roster.
Losing Thornton could slightly shift the dynamic in the clubhouse given his presence, but the Mariners also need to make sure that they are getting the most out of the players that they do have, and if those pitchers aren’t going to be able to stay healthy, there’s no point in Seattle keeping them.
Cutting ties with both relievers could open the door for low-cost free-agent additions, giving the Mariners more flexibility to rebuild the bullpen with healthy, reliable arms. There will be no shortage of affordable veterans and potential breakout candidates available this winter.
After coming within one series of their first-ever World Series appearance, every move this offseason matters. Letting go of a few oft-injured or inconsistent relievers may not be the flashiest decision, but it could be one of the smartest if it helps Seattle stay competitive and make another deep run in 2026.
