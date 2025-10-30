Mariners Should Move On From Two All-Stars to Make Room for Josh Naylor
The Seattle Mariners’ postseason run came to a heartbreaking end after falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games in the American League Championship Series. Despite the disappointment, the Mariners proved they can compete with baseball’s best — and now turn their focus to building a roster capable of taking the next step in 2026.
With several key players hitting free agency, Seattle faces some major decisions this offseason. Among the group are Josh Naylor, Jorge Polanco, and Eugenio Suárez — all of whom played key roles during the team’s impressive 2025 campaign.
President of Baseball Operations Jerry DiPoto has already made it clear that re-signing Naylor is a top priority, and it’s easy to see why. The slugging first baseman gave Seattle’s lineup a much-needed spark after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks, quickly becoming a fan favorite with his intensity and clutch hitting.
However, keeping Naylor could come at a cost. Both Polanco and Suárez are former All-Stars who figure to attract significant interest on the open market, but with the Mariners rarely known for spending big on multiple free agents, tough choices are coming.
Polanco put together a strong season, slashing .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and an .821 OPS. His production was a major boost for Seattle’s offense, but the veteran infielder will turn 33 next season, and the club may be wary of investing long-term in a player entering the latter stages of his career.
Suárez, meanwhile, still offers plenty of power after blasting 49 home runs, but at 34 years old, the Mariners have internal options who could fill the third-base role more cost-effectively. Younger players like Tyler Locklear or Cole Young could factor into Seattle’s infield picture as soon as 2026, giving the team flexibility and room to allocate resources elsewhere.
That makes Naylor the clear choice to build around. The 29-year-old brings left-handed power, energy, and a reliable bat to the middle of the order, exactly what Seattle needs to complement Julio Rodríguez.
The Mariners will need to make smart financial moves this winter, but prioritizing Naylor while moving on from Polanco and Suárez could give them the best balance of production and payroll flexibility heading into 2026. With the right tweaks, Seattle has the foundation to make another deep postseason run — and this time, push all the way to the World Series.
