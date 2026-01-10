Mariners Could Potentially Lose Eugenio Suarez To Unexpected NL Team

The Seattle Mariners have a little work left to do this offseason. They kept Josh Naylor around, but lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in free agency.

In addition, Eugenio Suarez is still a free agent, and there is no guarantee he will return to Seattle. It would be a good idea for Seattle to keep him around, but it may be tough.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com made some predictions on where some of the top remaining free agents will sign, and he boldly predicted that a surprise NL Central team could pry Suarez away: the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates May Be A Threat To Mariners For Suarez

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“The nice thing about having so many holes in your lineup is that just about anybody is a conceivable fit, and so it is with Suárez, who could slide in at third base, after Ke’Bryan Hayes was traded to the Reds midway through 2025 and utility man Jared Triolo is currently atop the depth chart,” Castrovince wrote.

The Mariners acquired Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks last year at the trade deadline. He finished the year with 49 home runs, 118 RBI and an .824 OPS and also had some clutch moments in the postseason for Seattle.

With Polanco gone, losing Suarez may hurt the Mariners quite a bit, especially if they are unable to land Brendan Donovan via trade. The Pirates could benefit from having an extra slugger around, which could potentially allow them to climb out of last place in the National League Central.

Suarez likely won’t land a long-term deal, which puts him right in the Mariners’ price range, and since they’ve already signed Naylor, another big splash isn’t out of the question.

But losing him would hurt, and they may ultimately be forced to look at other options to boost their lineup for 2026. They could pivot to Bo Bichette, who is also still a free agent.

The Pirates don’t typically spend big, but they’ve been busier this offseason than usual, and they could be a threat to the Mariners in terms of being able to keep Suarez.

It will be interesting to see how his market shapes up, but if the Mariners do want to sign him, they aren’t alone.

