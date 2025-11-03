Mariners Could See Two-Time All-Star Head Back to Diamondbacks This Offseason
The Seattle Mariners are entering one of their most important offseasons in recent memory. After capturing their first American League West title since 2001 and making a thrilling run to the ALCS, Seattle now faces several crucial roster decisions that could shape the future of the franchise.
Among the team’s pending free agents are Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor, and Jorge Polanco — three players who played major roles in helping the Mariners become one of the American League’s top contenders in 2025.
Suárez, a two-time All-Star, was acquired in a midseason trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks and immediately became a fan favorite in Seattle. His energy, leadership, and clutch power helped ignite the Mariners’ offense and guide them back to the postseason. During the 2025 regular season, Suárez hit .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, and an .824 OPS, proving once again that his bat can change a game with one swing.
However, with Suárez now on the open market, ESPN’s David Schoenfield believes Arizona could be back in the mix for his services.
Mariners Face Key Offseason Decisions As Former All-Star Eugenio Suárez Hits Free Agency
“The D-backs and Mariners are familiar with Suárez — he played for each in 2025 — but both have young players in Jordan Lawlar and Colt Emerson whom they could play at third,” Schoenfield wrote.
That familiarity could make Arizona an appealing destination for Suárez, especially given his success there prior to the trade. Still, the Mariners may be ready to move forward with their next generation.
Top prospect Colt Emerson is waiting in the wings and could be the long-term answer at third base. If Seattle decides to hand him the job in 2026, it would free up payroll flexibility to re-sign Polanco and Naylor, both of whom were vital to the team’s offensive resurgence.
While losing Suárez would mean saying goodbye to one of the lineup’s most powerful bats, it might be a necessary step as the Mariners look to balance their roster and continue building for sustained success.
If Suárez returns to Arizona, he’d rejoin a club that values his veteran leadership and power. For Seattle, though, the focus appears to be on keeping their core intact and developing their young talent — a formula that could keep them atop the AL West for years to come.
After breaking a two-decade division drought, the Mariners’ next challenge is clear: make the right offseason moves to ensure 2026 brings another deep October run.
More MLB: Red Sox's 3-Time All-Star Predicted To Ditch Boston In Favor Of Mariners