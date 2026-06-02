Mariners Could Shake Up AL Playoff Picture at Trade Deadline

The Seattle Mariners fell just one game short of the World Series last October, as they lost a lead late in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. They had a busy offseason, but also lost a few pieces and got off to a slow start.

Lately, they have been playing better, which bodes well for them as the trade deadline approaches. August 3 is the official day this year, and the Mariners, who were buyers last year, could look to do it again.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com predicts that the Mariners will go big at the deadline, just as they did in 2025.

Mariners' Deadline Strategy Could Shake Up AL Playoff Race

Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, and general manger Jerry Dipoto talk during batting practice against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"Seattle carried a six-game winning streak into the week, vaulting them into first place in the AL West. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has never been shy about making a big move, acquiring both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez prior to last year’s Trade Deadline," Feinsand wrote.

"Those moves helped the Mariners make a run to the ALCS, creating excitement and expectations for a team that has never been to the World Series. Seattle has needs – namely a right-handed power bat who can play third base, corner outfield or DH – and Dipoto has found ways to get creative on the trade market over the years."

Just as last year's moves helped Seattle make their push to the postseason, they could do the same this year if they buy aggressively. The AL West is by far the weakest division in Major League Baseball.

The Mariners are in first place, ahead by 2 1/2 games over the Texas Rangers, but only three games over .500. But if they buy big at the deadline, that could allow them to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and run away with their second straight division title.

The American League as a whole is also very weak this season. Only five teams were above .500 entering Tuesday's action, so the Mariners could potentially cement themselves among the top teams in the junior circuit with some big moves.

They need help offensively, and if they can add the right pieces, the playoff race is going to look a lot different, and they might end up having a much easier path to get back to the ALCS and potentially reach their first World Series in franchise history.