Mariners Could Target These Two Underrated Bats If Josh Naylor Leaves in Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners gave fans a postseason to remember in 2025, making a magical run to the American League Championship Series before falling just short to the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games.
Now, the focus shifts to the offseason — and it’s shaping up to be one of the most important in recent team history. Several key contributors from that playoff roster are set to hit free agency, including first baseman Josh Naylor, one of Seattle’s biggest power threats.
Re-signing Naylor is clearly a top priority, but if he leaves, the Mariners will need to find a replacement capable of keeping the offense rolling in 2026. Luckily, there are a few under-the-radar players who could fill that role perfectly.
1. Ryan O’Hearn
Ryan O’Hearn quietly put together one of his best seasons in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection while hitting .281/.366/.437 with 17 home runs, 63 RBI, and an .803 OPS (125 OPS+).
He brings left-handed power, defensive flexibility, and a team-friendly price tag — all things the Mariners value highly. O’Hearn could easily slot in at first base if Naylor departs, offering similar offensive production without the massive contract commitment.
A short-term deal with opt-outs could make sense for both sides. O’Hearn gets a chance to prove his All-Star campaign was no fluke, and the Mariners get a steady veteran presence who fits their offensive style.
2. Luis Arraez
If Seattle opts for a different offensive approach, Luis Arraez could be an ideal fit. While he’s not known for his power, Arraez is one of the best pure hitters in baseball — a player who can set the table for stars like Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh.
In 2025, Arraez hit .292/.327/.392 with 8 home runs, 61 RBI, and 11 stolen bases, maintaining his trademark consistency at the plate. He rarely strikes out, works deep counts, and brings the kind of contact-first approach that can balance out a power-heavy lineup.
If Seattle signs Arraez, they might also have enough financial flexibility to bring back Jorge Polanco or Eugenio Suárez, two key pieces who could help replace some of Naylor’s lost power.
The Mariners have their sights set on getting back to the postseason — and taking the next step toward a World Series appearance in 2026. Whether that means re-signing Josh Naylor, or pivoting to affordable, high-impact options like O’Hearn or Arraez, Seattle has a chance to strengthen an already competitive roster.
One thing’s for sure: after their thrilling playoff run, Mariners fans expect the front office to keep the momentum going — and finding the right bat at first base will be a key piece of that puzzle.
