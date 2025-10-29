Mariners Named Top Fit for Projected $160 Million Japanese Star
After narrowly missing the World Series in 2025, the Mariners enter this winter determined to take the next step. President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has made it clear the team intends to be aggressive, and adding an international superstar could be the move that puts Seattle back among the American League’s elite.
Infielder Munetaka Murakami, a standout from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market.
In the event that Josh Naylor or Eugenio Suarez leaves in free agency, they’ll need a replacement. Fortunately, Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed Seattle as a possible fit and projected that he'll land a six-year, $160 million contract.
"“Murakami will be posted by his NPB club this offseason. The slugging corner infielder underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery and also had an oblique injury this year, but still hit .286/.392/.659 with 24 homers in 69 games. Despite these physical setbacks, he is expected to be sought-after in free agency, although his injury history could affect how teams evaluate his worth,” Bowden wrote.
NPB Star Could Be Seattle’s Missing Piece
"Despite some injury issues, Murakami showed off his power at the plate. He can hit for power from the left side of the plate and can even play both third base and first base, so if Naylor or Suarez leaves, they could have an ideal spot for him.
One thing that may cause teams to hesitate a little is his strikeout rate, as Mark Feinsand of MLB.com pointed out earlier this month when news broke that he would be posted this winter. But it’s a minor problem, and he would benefit any team that tries to sign him, especially the Mariners.
The priority for Seattle will be keeping Naylor, but while they don’t typically spend big in free agency, Murakami is a logical fit and a solid backup option.
Seattle needs power in their lineup if they want to return to the postseason and reach the World Series for the first time in 2026. They have a bright future ahead of them, but some additions would be helpful.
It will be interesting to see how they approach the offseason, but this potential move would energize a fanbase hungry for more October baseball and once again put the Mariners in the national spotlight as potential World Series contenders.
