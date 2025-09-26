Mariners' Dan Wilson Addresses Challenge Awaiting Seattle In Postseason
The last three weeks have been a dream for the Seattle Mariners, and they've now done everything possible in the regular season to set themselves up for postseason success.
Winners of 17 of their last 18 games, the Mariners locked up a first-round bye and a berth in the American League Division Series on Thursday night. Their 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies sealed their fourth series sweep since Sept. 11.
The way the Mariners are going right now, they'd love to play Game 1 of that ALDS at the earliest possible opportunity. Instead, they're going to have a bit of a wait.
Seattle ready to deal with five-day reset
After this weekend's series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who also have virtually nothing to play for after clinching the National League West on Thursday, the Mariners will await the results of the wild-card round to see who will be coming to T-Mobile Park next Saturday, Oct. 4.
Manager Dan Wilson addressed that challenge after Thursday night's game, sayin gthe Mariners were more than happy to have the free pass to the ALDS, but that it wouldn't be easy to stay locked in during the week off.
“It's the mark that we've done something and that we've accomplished something and that we've had a good season,” Wilson said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “Obviously, we haven't been in this position before, so understanding how to progress through the bye, and we're going to be talking about that here, and sort of planning for it and getting ready for it.”
The Mariners will have the chance to set up their pitching, but at the same time, they'll need to ensure that the pitchers they want to use (presumably Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, and George Kirby) won't lose their form during the layoff.
“The trick is to be ready and to stay ready during that week,” Wilson said, per Kramer. “And we're going to talk about that and get some planning down and be ready to go.”
October awaits, and Seattle won't be leaning on that time off as an excuse if they don't take care of business.
