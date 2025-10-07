Mariners Eugenio Suárez Buzz Heating Up; AL Club Could Make Sense As Fit
The Seattle Mariners are pushing for a World Series title this year, but it's likely going to be their best opportunity to secure the illustrious championship in the coming years. The Mariners' World Series window is much bigger this year than it will be in the coming years because of a few aging veterans and expiring free agents.
Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez were added at the trade deadline, but they're both on expiring contracts. There's a chance the Mariners look to reunite with Naylor in free agency, but it seems as though Suárez is going to head elsewhere. With that in mind, there are plenty of suitors who could make sense as landing spots for Suárez, especially if he can end the season on a high note this October.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed the Detroit Tigers as the most logical landing spot for Suárez in free agency this winter and it makes perfect sense.
Tigers could be top free agency fit for Eugenio Suárez
"Lou Gehrig. Harmon Killebrew. Eugenio Suárez. Those are the only players in MLB history with multiple seasons of exactly 49 home runs," Miller wrote. "Geno didn't hit anywhere near as well after the trade deadline with the Mariners.
"Yet, since the beginning of 2018, the only players to homer more times than Suárez's 261 are Aaron Judge (312), Kyle Schwarber (294), Shohei Ohtani (280), Matt Olson (264) and Pete Alonso (264). A right-handed slugger at third base would be a major addition for the Tigers. Ponying up the dough for Alex Bregman probably isn't feasible, but two years of Suárez for $30 million total is surely doable."
The Tigers have been closely linked to a few slugging third basemen over the last year or two. With Tarik Skubal's contract expiring within the next two years, the Tigers need to go all-in to win with the ace on the roster. Skubal could re-sign with Detroit, but the Tigers can't rely on that.
Adding Suárez to a three or four year contract would work very well for the Tigers. They could still go all in to re-sign Skubal in a few years, but having Suárez on the roster would give them a chance to win next season.
