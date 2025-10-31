Mariners Face Key Decision On Former World Series Champion Offseason Begins
The Seattle Mariners are entering one of their most important offseasons in recent memory. With Josh Naylor, Jorge Polanco, and Eugenio Suárez all set to hit free agency, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has major roster decisions to make heading into 2026.
But those three stars aren’t the only players Seattle needs to decide on. Polanco’s vesting player will most likely be declined, and decisions also loom for star closer Andrés Muñoz and backup catcher Mitch Garver.
Muñoz has a club option, while Garver holds a mutual option worth $12 million, with a $1 million buyout. In his latest Mariners offseason primer, Daniel Kremer of MLB.com offered some insight into what might happen with Garver.
“There’s a possibility that the Mariners would bring the backup catcher back as a bridge to Seattle’s top catching prospect Harry Ford (per MLB Pipeline), but at a significantly lower salary than his mutual option,” Kremer wrote.
Mariners Could Keep Veteran Catcher For 2026
Garver’s 2025 season didn’t live up to expectations. He hit just .209/.297/.343 with nine home runs, 30 RBIs, and a .639 OPS, serving primarily as Cal Raleigh’s backup. The 34-year-old also saw a decline in power compared to his peak seasons with the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.
Still, there’s a strong case for keeping Garver around. Re-signing him to a one-year, low-cost deal would give top prospect Harry Ford more time to develop in the minors, preventing Seattle from rushing his path to the big leagues. Garver could continue to provide depth behind the plate, contribute as an occasional designated hitter, and offer veteran leadership in a clubhouse that remains hungry for a World Series run.
Garver won a Silver Slugger award in 2019 with the Twins and was a key piece of the puzzle when the Rangers won their first World Series title back in 2023.
Bringing him back at a lower salary also wouldn’t have a major impact on the Mariners’ payroll or hinder their efforts to re-sign Naylor, who appears to be their top priority this winter.
While this may not be the most high-profile move of the offseason, it’s an important one for the development of Ford. Having Garver around as a veteran presence would make sense for the Mariners as they go about trying to build for the 2026 season.
