Mariners' First Roster Move After World Series Makes Perfect Sense

This backup certainly wasn't worth another $12 million

Aug 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver (18) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The offseason is beginning in earnest, and the Seattle Mariners are already taking care of some business.

Seattle signed catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver to a two-year, $24 million deal after his World Series championship with the Texas Rangers in 2023. That turned out to be a misuse of resources, and as was long expected, the contract provision to keep Garver around for a third year won't be exercised.

According to the official Major League Baseball transactions log, Garver became an XX(B) free agent on Monday, ending his contractual obligations with the Mariners and making him one of 140 free agents with at least six years of service time who ended the season on a 40-man roster.

Garver leaving was fait accompli for Mariners

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) runs on a sacrifice RBI against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

According to the Associated Press, it was the Mariners who declined their end of the mutual option, which is hardly a surprise. They will pay Garver a $1 million buyout, which they would have owed him even if he was the one to decline the option.

In general, mutual options are extremely unlikely to be exercised, and are mostly a tool for teams to guarantee players money without that money counting against the luxury tax.

Garver, who has had some good offensive seasons in his career and even won a Silver Slugger Award for the Minnesota Twins in 2019, was fairly disastrous at the plate in Seattle. He played 201 games and batted just .187 with a .632 OPS, with 24 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 213 strikeouts.

Though Garver was included on the Mariners' playoff roster as the primary backup to superstar catcher Cal Raleigh, Seattle has top prospect Harry Ford ready to debut, and if he's not traded, Ford will more than likely get all of Garver's playing time behind the plate next year.

Entering his age-35 season, Garver's only real objective will be to find a guaranteed major league salary somewhere for next season, as matching the $12 million figure he made in each of the last two years will be extremely difficult.

JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

