Mariners' First Roster Move After World Series Makes Perfect Sense
The offseason is beginning in earnest, and the Seattle Mariners are already taking care of some business.
Seattle signed catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver to a two-year, $24 million deal after his World Series championship with the Texas Rangers in 2023. That turned out to be a misuse of resources, and as was long expected, the contract provision to keep Garver around for a third year won't be exercised.
According to the official Major League Baseball transactions log, Garver became an XX(B) free agent on Monday, ending his contractual obligations with the Mariners and making him one of 140 free agents with at least six years of service time who ended the season on a 40-man roster.
Garver leaving was fait accompli for Mariners
According to the Associated Press, it was the Mariners who declined their end of the mutual option, which is hardly a surprise. They will pay Garver a $1 million buyout, which they would have owed him even if he was the one to decline the option.
In general, mutual options are extremely unlikely to be exercised, and are mostly a tool for teams to guarantee players money without that money counting against the luxury tax.
Garver, who has had some good offensive seasons in his career and even won a Silver Slugger Award for the Minnesota Twins in 2019, was fairly disastrous at the plate in Seattle. He played 201 games and batted just .187 with a .632 OPS, with 24 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 213 strikeouts.
Though Garver was included on the Mariners' playoff roster as the primary backup to superstar catcher Cal Raleigh, Seattle has top prospect Harry Ford ready to debut, and if he's not traded, Ford will more than likely get all of Garver's playing time behind the plate next year.
Entering his age-35 season, Garver's only real objective will be to find a guaranteed major league salary somewhere for next season, as matching the $12 million figure he made in each of the last two years will be extremely difficult.
