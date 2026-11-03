Mariners Become First Team to Fill Manager Vacancy With Surprising Hire

The Seattle Mariners are the first team to fill their managerial vacancy. The club will turn to Jason Kanzler to lead their team from the dugout.

A new captain at the helm 🫡



Jason Kanzler is ready to lead the charge as our new manager. Welcome to Seattle!



🔗 https://t.co/HYXzYGEWpZ pic.twitter.com/Oq2bMRDaQa — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 3, 2026

Kanzler, 36, carries a different type of experience to the dugout. He previously served as the Chicago Cubs' Director of Player Development, a role he's held for the past three seasons. Before then, he was a minor league hitting coach and coordinator in the Houston Astros' minor league system the previous six seasons.

Kanzler replaces Dan Wilson. Wilson took over the job from Scott Servais on an interim basis in 2024. In his first full season as manager, Seattle fell one game short of their first World Series trip. But after a lackluster 2026 season, the Mariners chose to go in a different direction.

Mariners Hire of Jason Kanzler Suggests Shift in Manager Qualifications

Recent managerial hires continue to blur the line between an MLB team's front office and coaching staff. Kanzler follows a similar path to Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera, who was in the Tampa Bay Rays player development before getting the job.

Going from player development to the dugout is becoming a more common path. In addition to Butera, that was a path that Tigers manager A.J. Hinch took while with the Diamondbacks. While Hinch didn't have much success in Arizona, he took those lessons to Houston and Detroit. As front offices take a more proactive role in player performance, the skill of needing to bridge the front office and the players is becoming more valued.

One of the biggest responsibilities for the manager is being the organization's point man with the media. He is the person who has to deal with reporters on a daily basis, before and after games. He has to go on the record for the organization, regardless of how much input he has on those decisions.

As such, previous playing and coaching experience is becoming less of a qualification. The traditional route to an MLB manager is still the most common, as coaches work their way up to an MLB coaching staff. Eventually, the progression goes from coach to bench coach to manager. That's the route that World Series-winning manager Pat Murphy took with the Brewers.

How the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels handle their managerial openings will also say a lot about what teams see as qualifications to be an MLB manager. Both American League West teams are also shaking up their baseball operations department, as they fired their respective general managers during the 2026 season.