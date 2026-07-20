Reds vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

The Seattle Mariners are looking to make it three wins in a row to get back over .500 when they open up a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

The Mariners got shut out by the Giants on Friday night, but then beat San Francisco 4-3 and 6-3 in the final two games of their series.

Cincinnati also took two of three out of the break, winning the first and final games of a three-game set at Coors Field.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Mariners on Monday, July 20.

Reds vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-184)

Mariners -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline

Reds +119

Mariners -144

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Reds vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-5, 4.11 ERA)

Mariners: George Kirby (7-8, 3.76 ERA)

Andrew Abbott looking to bounce back from a short start against the Cubs. He allowed four runs on as many hits in just four innings against Chicago in his last outing before the break.

George Kirby has thrown five straight quality starts for the Mariners, although he’s just 2-3 in those games. Still, he’s allowed 11 ER in 32 IP across his last five starts for a 3.09 ERA.

Reds vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): CINR, SEAM

Reds record: 46-53

Mariners record: 50-50

Reds vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

George Kirby OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+118)

Kirby has had to dance around some trouble during his five-game quality start streak, and before that as well. He’s allowed OVER 5.5 hits in 10 straight starts, yielding 76 hits in 58 innings in that span.

The Reds’ offense can be hit-or-miss, but Cincinnati should be feeling good after scoring 19 runs at Coors Field.

Reds vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Can the Mariners get back over .500 tonight? I think so.

Seattle is a game over .500 vs. LHP on the year, and 29-21 at home. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 23-25 on the road and 34-41 vs. RHP.

This price feels a bit short for Seattle, even if I do expect the Reds to get a handful of hits off of Kirby.

Pick: Mariners -144

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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