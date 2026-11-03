2026 MLB Awards Finalists: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, More

With the MLB season officially in the rearview mirror, it's time to recognize several players for their remarkable performances in 2026.

The finalists for multiple end-of-season awards were announced Monday evening. Baseball fans now know who has a legitimate shot at winning the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, Reliever of the Year, and Manager of the Year Awards. Here are the three finalists from each league for those five awards.

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue.

MVP

Sep 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) acknowledges the crowd after stealing second base during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. It was his 40th stolen base. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the National League, the MVP finalists include Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang. Crow-Armstrong is widely expected to dethrone Ohtani and win the 2026 NL MVP.

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. are the three American League MVP finalists. Alvarez was considered the AL MVP favorite for much of the season.

Cy Young

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of game one of the Wild Card round of the 2026 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three finalists for the 2026 American League Cy Young Award are New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease, and Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick. Schlittler is expected to become a first-time Cy Young winner.

Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, Atlanta Braves veteran southpaw Chris Sale, and Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez are the National League Cy Young Award finalists for this season. After leading the league in ERA and strikeouts among starters in 2026, Misiorowski should be a shoo-in to win this award.

Rookie of the Year

Sep 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) tries to throw out Chicago White Sox center fielder Brenton Doyle (7) at first base during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the American League, Messick is also a finalist for the 2026 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award alongside Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle and Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle. McGonigle is generally considered the favorite to win this award.

Cincinnati Reds slugger Sal Stewart, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt, and New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge are the finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. This race could come down to the wire, but Stewart was a standout candidate all year after posting 32 home runs and 111 RBIs.

Reliever of the Year

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three finalists for the 2026 National League Reliever of the Year Award are San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller, Brewers right-hander Trevor Megill, and Phillies righty Jhoan Duran. Miller is likely viewed as the favorite to win this award after posting a 1.67 ERA and recording 38 saves this season.

In the American League, Rays closer Bryan Baker, Guardians right-hander Cade Smith, and Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland are the finalists for the AL Reliever of the Year Award. Baker and Smith were tied for the most saves in the majors this year at 41, while Varland posted a 1.27 ERA with 35 saves.

Manager of the Year

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) gestures as he walks to the mound during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The National League Manager of the Year Award finalists include the Brewers' Pat Murphy, the Phillies' Don Mattingly, and the Braves' Walt Weiss. After leading Milwaukee to the best record in the majors and the franchise's first World Series title, Murphy should win this award for the third consecutive year.

The Rays' Kevin Cash, the Red Sox's Chad Tracy, and the Chicago White Sox's Will Venable are the finalists for the 2026 American League Manager of the Year Award. All three managers have a strong case for this honor, so it'll be interesting to see who wins.