2026 MLB Awards Finalists: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, More
In this story:
With the MLB season officially in the rearview mirror, it's time to recognize several players for their remarkable performances in 2026.
The finalists for multiple end-of-season awards were announced Monday evening. Baseball fans now know who has a legitimate shot at winning the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, Reliever of the Year, and Manager of the Year Awards. Here are the three finalists from each league for those five awards.
Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue.
MVP
In the National League, the MVP finalists include Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang. Crow-Armstrong is widely expected to dethrone Ohtani and win the 2026 NL MVP.
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. are the three American League MVP finalists. Alvarez was considered the AL MVP favorite for much of the season.
Cy Young
The three finalists for the 2026 American League Cy Young Award are New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease, and Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick. Schlittler is expected to become a first-time Cy Young winner.
Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, Atlanta Braves veteran southpaw Chris Sale, and Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez are the National League Cy Young Award finalists for this season. After leading the league in ERA and strikeouts among starters in 2026, Misiorowski should be a shoo-in to win this award.
Rookie of the Year
In the American League, Messick is also a finalist for the 2026 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award alongside Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle and Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle. McGonigle is generally considered the favorite to win this award.
Cincinnati Reds slugger Sal Stewart, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt, and New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge are the finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. This race could come down to the wire, but Stewart was a standout candidate all year after posting 32 home runs and 111 RBIs.
Reliever of the Year
The three finalists for the 2026 National League Reliever of the Year Award are San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller, Brewers right-hander Trevor Megill, and Phillies righty Jhoan Duran. Miller is likely viewed as the favorite to win this award after posting a 1.67 ERA and recording 38 saves this season.
In the American League, Rays closer Bryan Baker, Guardians right-hander Cade Smith, and Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland are the finalists for the AL Reliever of the Year Award. Baker and Smith were tied for the most saves in the majors this year at 41, while Varland posted a 1.27 ERA with 35 saves.
Manager of the Year
The National League Manager of the Year Award finalists include the Brewers' Pat Murphy, the Phillies' Don Mattingly, and the Braves' Walt Weiss. After leading Milwaukee to the best record in the majors and the franchise's first World Series title, Murphy should win this award for the third consecutive year.
The Rays' Kevin Cash, the Red Sox's Chad Tracy, and the Chicago White Sox's Will Venable are the finalists for the 2026 American League Manager of the Year Award. All three managers have a strong case for this honor, so it'll be interesting to see who wins.
Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk