Randy Arozarena, Adrian Morejon Among 8 Players to Receive Qualifying Offer for 2027

Some of the most notable free agents this offseason now have a crucial decision to make over the next two weeks.

Eight free agents have received qualifying offers for the 2027 MLB season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Those players include Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers, San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon, New York Yankees closer David Bednar, Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers, and Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

If any of these players accept the qualifying offer, they'll return to their 2026 team on a one-year, $23.15 million deal. If they reject the qualifying offer, they'll remain a free agent for 2027. Any team that has someone turn down a qualifying offer will get draft compensation if that player signs elsewhere. These eight players have until Nov. 17 to decide whether to accept or decline their qualifying offer.

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How qualifying offers could shake up 2027 offseason

Aug 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Generally, most players who receive a qualifying offer each year decline it to test free agency. Last offseason, four of the 13 players who got qualifying offers accepted the one-year deal. In every other year since 2013, no more than three players have accepted a qualifying offer. So, there's a good chance that trend continues this winter.

Most notably, Bednar and Morejon are expected to be two of the most coveted hurlers on the reliever market this offseason. They could each attract lucrative, multi-year deals from several teams. If that's the case, it wouldn't be surprising if they both declined the qualifying offer.

The same goes for Arozarena and Suzuki. They're two of the big-name bats on the outfield market this winter. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden predicts both outfielders could land five-year deals worth around $120 million. That likely means fans can expect them to decline their qualifying offers, too.

One way or another, free agency is bound to heat up over the next two weeks as these players decide whether they'll accept the qualifying offer by Nov. 17. That will certainly affect the overall landscape of the offseason heading into the final stretch of 2026.