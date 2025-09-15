Mariners' George Kirby Has Message On Astros, Rangers Amid Tight AL West Race
Remember when the Seattle Mariners were floundering in early September? It's impossible to overstate how much the tone around the team has changed.
After dropping to 73-68 with their fourth loss in a row on Sept. 5, the Mariners have been picture-perfect. They've won nine in a row against the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Angels. Plus, for the first time in 3 1/2 months, they finished the day on Sunday in first place all by themselves.
This race is far from over, though. The Houston Astros are 6-4 in September, while the Texas Rangers, who now trail Seattle by three games in the division race, are 8-4. This thing is going to come down to the wire, as the Mariners fight not only to secure their playoff spot, but to win their first division title since 2001.
George Kirby on being pushed by Astros, Rangers
George Kirby was spectacular on the mound on Sunday, tossing a career-high 14 strikeouts against a hopeless Angels lineup. On a day when both the Astros and Rangers lost, Kirby allowed Seattle to cruise back into the division lead.
After pitching his gem, he recognized that the race is on, and that Seattle's division rivals are pushing them to succeed every day.
“I think everyone is feeling that energy,” Kirby said, per Daimon Eklund of MLB.com. “Everyone wants to feel that energy and keep it going. The Astros and Rangers are never going to go away so we’ve got to keep attacking every day, and I think that’s what everyone’s doing right now.”
Kirby's next start will come in this weekend's monumental three-game set with the Astros, which could well decide the fate of the division. He's slated to pitch on Saturday, with two-time All-Star Framber Valdez opposing him on the Houston side.
Winning nine in a row doesn't guarantee the Mariners anything, and Kirby's comments prove they know that. But they unquestionably have the momentum right now, and they need to keep riding it as long as they can.
