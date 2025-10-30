Mariners Get Major Bryce Miller Update As Offseason Begins
Among the many positives for the Seattle Mariners during their recent playoff run was the resurgence of Bryce Miller.
Miller, who struggled through an elbow injury all season and pitched to a 5.68 ERA in 18 starts, rebounded to aid the Mariners in a big way in October. He allowed only four earned runs in 14 1/3 innings of work in October, providing 8.3 added percentage points of championship win probability.
Still, there was concern that Miller's offseason might be affected by the lingering elbow issue, a bone spur that merited a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in June. However, it appears the Mariners have dodged any such concerns.
Bryce Miller not expected to require surgery
On Thursday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported that Miller is expected to avoid surgery to remove the bone spur. He'll have a follow-up appointment with his specialist, Dr. Keith Meister, to determine next steps sometime early in the offseason.
“The season didn’t go, personally, anywhere near how I wanted it to,” Miller told Jude. “But I finished the year the best I felt all year — three good starts, I felt like. My body and my arm feel good, so just get better, get fully healthy and be ready to go from Day 1 next year.”
Just a season ago, Miller was one of the best pitchers in a dominant Mariners rotation. He had a 2.94 ERA in 31 starts, tallied across 180 1/3 innings. Seattle can harbor hope that the first half of this season was an aberration, cause in large part by that bone spur, and that he can return to being the pitcher he was in 2024 on a more permanent basis.
To that end, seeing Miller shine in October had to be a huge boost of confidence for the entire Seattle franchise.
“It felt really good,” Miller said, per Jude. “Just to end on a positive note, personally, is good after how up and down the year was for me.”
Ultimately, what Meister determines is likely to rule the day, but Miller's optimism about only needing minor treatment on the elbow this winter is an encouraging sign.
